KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

