KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.