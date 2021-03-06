KBC Group NV Purchases 4,672 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW opened at $210.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

