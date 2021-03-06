KBC Group NV Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 106.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chegg by 80.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,963 shares of company stock valued at $46,775,047. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

