KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,791 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

