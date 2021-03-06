KBC Group NV Sells 1,653 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Cable One worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cable One by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,008.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.