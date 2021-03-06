KBC Group NV Sells 3,344 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of The J. M. Smucker worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

