KBC Group NV Sells 8,649 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.