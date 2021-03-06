KBC Group NV Sells 956 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Credicorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 44,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $189.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

