KBC Group NV Sells 96,157 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,157 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold 595,000 shares of company stock worth $22,483,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

