Kcash (KCASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $865,500.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $8.95 million and $865,500.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

