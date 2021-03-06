Kebab Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kebab Token has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $1.34 million worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00009567 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

