Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $182.28 million and $2.75 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00466970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00078309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00463749 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,860,938 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.