Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.55 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $281.70 or 0.00572544 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $56.34 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00462992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00077700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463490 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars.

