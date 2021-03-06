KeeperDAO Price Down 6.7% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $405.68 or 0.00850388 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00467610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00459553 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

