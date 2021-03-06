Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $667.03

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.03 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 831.37 ($10.86). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 47,357 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £592.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 767.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 667.03.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

