Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KTYB opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kentucky Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

