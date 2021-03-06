Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KTYB opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kentucky Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $38.02.
About Kentucky Bancshares
