Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,044 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $39,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

