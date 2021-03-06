Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

