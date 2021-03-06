Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of Keysight Technologies worth $84,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

