Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

