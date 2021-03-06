Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,623 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $103,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.70 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

