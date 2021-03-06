Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimball International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Kimball International has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $494.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.