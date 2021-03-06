Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. 2,541,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

