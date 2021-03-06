Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,010,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 16,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,119. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

