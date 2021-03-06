Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $138.01 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $138.01 million and approximately $420,566.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00459457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00077538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

