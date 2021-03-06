Kin Market Cap Hits $130.46 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $130.46 million and approximately $601,737.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

