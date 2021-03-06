Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,948 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.