King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,775 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.30% of Systemax worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Systemax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYX opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $99,435.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,265,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,413 shares of company stock worth $3,218,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

