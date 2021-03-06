King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,327 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $44.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.