King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 89,940 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REYN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.