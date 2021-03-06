King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $38,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,474,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

