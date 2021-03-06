King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,695 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in American Tower by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.