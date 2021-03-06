King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,227 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

ALL stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

