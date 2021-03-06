King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Kirby worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 104,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

