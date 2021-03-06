King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Upwork worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,100,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Upwork by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Upwork by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

UPWK stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

