King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

