King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.73% of Raven Industries worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of RAVN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

