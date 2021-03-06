King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

