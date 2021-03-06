King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

