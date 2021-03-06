King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $13.03 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 153,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

