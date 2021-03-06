King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

