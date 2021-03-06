King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $30.19 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ball worth $30,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,085 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

