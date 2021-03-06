King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.43% of Sprout Social worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.35 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

