King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.53 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Freshpet worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,750 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.