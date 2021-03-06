King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.