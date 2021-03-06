King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.43 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

