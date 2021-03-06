King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.33% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

