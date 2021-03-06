King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $38,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

