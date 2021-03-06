King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

